 Stephanie Coker’s husband, Olumide Aderinokun still in Kirikiri over inability to meet bail conditions | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Coker’s husband, Olumide Aderinokun still in Kirikiri over inability to meet bail conditions

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Olumide Aderinokun, the husband of OAP Stephanie Coker and his co-accused, Niyi Balogun, are still languishing in Kirikiri prison over their inability to meet their bail conditions and are likely to remain there until the next adjourned date of February 21 2018. The Lagos State Government, had on the 20th of December, 2017, arraigned Olumide […]

The post Stephanie Coker’s husband, Olumide Aderinokun still in Kirikiri over inability to meet bail conditions appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.