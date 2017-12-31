Stephen Sakwanda wins Sh100,000 in Malindi cycling challenge – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Stephen Sakwanda wins Sh100,000 in Malindi cycling challenge
The Star, Kenya
Stephen Sakwanda who won Sh. 100,000 in the Malindi Cycling challenge on December 30 shows an early lead at Kakuyuni./ALPHONCE GARI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Stephen Sakwanda, 37, on Saturday emerged the winner in the Malindi …
37yr old wins challenge after he cycled 44KM in Malindi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!