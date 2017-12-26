Stop opening universities in Nigeria – Billionaire businessman, Iwuayanwu warns FG

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Calabar, has advised the Federal Government to stop establishing more universities and enhance the standard of existing ones. Mr. Iwuanyanwu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Atta Ikeduru, Imo, on Tuesday. He said that instead of frequent approval […]

