Striking Oyo Tertiary Institution Workers To Occupy Ajimobi’s Office Over Unpaid Salary

The academic and non academic staff unions at the six Oyo State government-owned tertiary institutions have concluded plans to occupy the office of the state governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the state secretariat over unpaid 15 months’ salary arrears. The chairman, Joint Action Committee (JAC), Prince Adeniyi Afees disclosed this when he led members […]

The post Striking Oyo Tertiary Institution Workers To Occupy Ajimobi’s Office Over Unpaid Salary appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

