 Striking Oyo Tertiary Institution Workers To Occupy Ajimobi's Office Over Unpaid Salary
Striking Oyo Tertiary Institution Workers To Occupy Ajimobi’s Office Over Unpaid Salary

Dec 29, 2017

  The academic and non academic staff unions at the six Oyo State government-owned tertiary institutions have concluded plans to occupy the office of the state governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the state secretariat over unpaid 15 months’ salary arrears. The chairman, Joint Action Committee (JAC), Prince Adeniyi Afees disclosed this when he led members […]

