Style from The Other Side: A look into Wizkid’s fashion evolution over the years – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Style from The Other Side: A look into Wizkid's fashion evolution over the years
YNaija
For everyone who attended Wizkid's Lagos concert on the 24th, there were more than a few talking points. The Wizkid/Davido reunion that no one anticipated, the life-changing moment where Wizkid welcomed a talented and lucky 10-year-old from Ijebu Ode …
Nigeria: Amazing Highlights of #WizkidtheConcert
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!