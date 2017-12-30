 Sudan Imposes State Of Emergency In Two States – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sudan Imposes State Of Emergency In Two States – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Sudan Imposes State Of Emergency In Two States
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Sudan's president on Saturday announced a state of emergency in two states in the centre and east of the country, the official news agency said. President Omar al-Bashir issued a decree to install the state of emergency in North Kordofan and Kasala for

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.