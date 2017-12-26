Anthony Nwakaeme powers Hapoel Be’er Sheva to league summit – Goal.com
Anthony Nwakaeme powers Hapoel Be'er Sheva to league summit
Anthony Nwakeme was on target as Hapoel Beer Sheva secured a 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium in a Ligat Haal's encounter. The 28-year-old increased his tally to six goals in 11 league appearances this season as Bachar …
