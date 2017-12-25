 Support For Trump Remains Strong Among Nigerians Despite ‘Fake News’ | Nigeria Today
Support For Trump Remains Strong Among Nigerians Despite ‘Fake News’

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics, World | 0 comments

Support for US President Donald Trump remains strong among Nigerian Americans as well as Nigerians who live in the West African nation. According to Pew research, over 104 million Nigerians support President Donald Trump and are confident he will do the right thing internationally. Also according to Pew,  55 percent of Nigerian respondents thought of Trump…

