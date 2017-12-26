 Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Hit Kaduna South Again, Killing Six – Lawmaker | Nigeria Today
Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Hit Kaduna South Again, Killing Six – Lawmaker

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives member representing Jema’a/ Sanga federal constituency, Shehu Garba has disclosed that another attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen has left no fewer than six people dead in his constituency. The victims include a six-year-old boy. The attack reportedly occurred around 10pm on Sunday at Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom, Jama’a…

