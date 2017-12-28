Suspended Reps Member, Jibrin Meets PMB At Aso Rock

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Recall that although he was suspended for 108 days by the leadership of the House for accusing the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara of budget padding, he is yet to be recalled to the lower chamber.

Speaking to State House correspondents yesterday, Jibrin said his suspension had been a learning curve.

He said”For every situation like this there is always an opportunity to learn, is a learning curve so is fine.

He described his meeting with the President like that of a father and son.

Jibrin also said he didn’t discuss the crisis in Kano APC with the President.

When asked if he came to seek the intervention of the President over his continuous suspension, he replied “Well, I cannot comment in that regard. The most important is that I saw him and he is a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.

On campaign to recall him, he said”Is only normal. Of course Nigerians like justice, my constituency has been suspended for 16 months, so is only normal that people will talk and ask questions, why are we not back on the aspect of court case that has been lingering in the court for the past 16 months. I think these are some of the reasons people are raising issues in the public glare.

On the recall of Senator Ali Ndume, he pointed out that its ironical that Ndume’s case which was identical to his was dispensed with within two months but his own case is still hanging in court.

While expressing confidence in the judiciary, Jibrin added that he hopes to get his judgement soon and get back to the House.

On the President ‘ s son accident, he said “Oh of course. I greeted him and wish his son quickest recovery.