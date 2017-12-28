Swansea appoint Carvalhal as manager

Swansea City have appointed Carlos Carvalhal as manager until the end of the season with an option of an extension, the Premier League club said, on Thursday.

Carvalhal parted company with second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve after two and a half years at Hillsborough, leading them to Championship play-offs in successive seasons.

The 52-year-old Portuguese replaces Paul Clement, who left the Welsh club earlier this month propping up the league.

“We are very pleased with the appointment,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said, in a statement.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.”

Swansea travel to Watford in the league on Saturday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur three days later. (ChannelNewsAsia)

