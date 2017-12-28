 Swansea appoint Carvalhal as manager | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swansea appoint Carvalhal as manager

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Swansea City have appointed Carlos Carvalhal as manager until the end of the season with an option of an extension, the Premier League club said, on Thursday.

Carvalhal parted company with second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve after two and a half years at Hillsborough, leading them to Championship play-offs in successive seasons.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The 52-year-old Portuguese replaces Paul Clement, who left the Welsh club earlier this month propping up the league.

“We are very pleased with the appointment,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said, in a statement.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.”

Swansea travel to Watford in the league on Saturday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur three days later. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.