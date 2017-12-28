Alfie Mawson says Carlos Carvalhal brings new energy to Swansea City’s survival fight – SkySports
Alfie Mawson says Carlos Carvalhal brings new energy to Swansea City's survival fight
Alfie Mawson has praised the newly-appointed Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal for taking the job and believes the Portuguese manager can bring energy and positivity to the struggling side. Carvalhal agreed a deal on Wednesday to take over at Swansea until …
What new Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal's first interview really tells us about his style and approach
Swansea Hire Carvalhal As Boss Until End Of Season
Swansea City appoint much-travelled Carlos Carvalhal as manager
