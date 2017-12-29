Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism – BBC News
Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism
Tanzanian authorities have threatened to shut down churches which mix religion and politics after a cleric criticised President John Magufuli. The cleric, Zachary Kakobe, used a Christmas sermon to say the country was "turning into a one party state …
Tanzania Threatens To Shut Down Churches Criticising President Magufuli
