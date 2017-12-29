 Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism – BBC News

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism
BBC News
Tanzanian authorities have threatened to shut down churches which mix religion and politics after a cleric criticised President John Magufuli. The cleric, Zachary Kakobe, used a Christmas sermon to say the country was "turning into a one party state
Tanzania Threatens To Shut Down Churches Criticising President MagufuliIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.