TAPChallenge: Jude Okoye Pays Hospital Bill Of Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets (PHOTO) – 360Nobs.com

#TAPChallenge: Jude Okoye Pays Hospital Bill Of Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets (PHOTO)
As part of his contribution to the Tithe Against Poverty Challenge, #TAPChallenge as initiated by OAP, Daddy Freeze, Psquare's brother and former manager, Jude Okoye has paid the hospital bills of a woman identified as Aisha Malik who recently gave …
