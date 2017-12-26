 Tattooed and proud — Chinese women peel away stigmas – Jordan Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tattooed and proud — Chinese women peel away stigmas – Jordan Times

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Jordan Times

Tattooed and proud — Chinese women peel away stigmas
Jordan Times
SHANGHAI — Once the mark of criminals or sex workers, for centuries tattoos have been stigmatised in China but the growing influence of celebrity culture is changing all that — particularly for women. Nowhere is the trend more evident than in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.