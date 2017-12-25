Power transmission hits 5222MW—TCN – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Power transmission hits 5222MW—TCN
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Nigerian power industry has attained national peak of 5,222.3 megawatts of electricity effectively transmitted in the national grid on December 18, 2017. The General Manager, Public Affairs of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Ndidi Mbah …
Nigeria transmits 5222 MW electricity, highest ever – TCN
TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports
Power Generation Hits New Peak of 5222.3MW
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!