Telecoms: Airtime purchase costs Nigerians N2.68trn in 10 months – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper Telecoms: Airtime purchase costs Nigerians N2.68trn in 10 months

New Telegraph Newspaper

Telecoms subscribers across mobile networks in Nigeria have devoted N2.68 trillion of their household income on purchase of airtime credit on their mobile device, which they used to access both voice and data services from the mobile network operators …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

