Telecoms: Airtime purchase costs Nigerians N2.68trn in 10 months – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Telecoms: Airtime purchase costs Nigerians N2.68trn in 10 months
New Telegraph Newspaper
Telecoms subscribers across mobile networks in Nigeria have devoted N2.68 trillion of their household income on purchase of airtime credit on their mobile device, which they used to access both voice and data services from the mobile network operators …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!