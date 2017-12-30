Tennis: Australia doubts as Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tennis: Australia doubts as Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open
Vanguard
Former world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday withdrew from next week's Qatar Open, casting doubt on his participation at the Australian Open later in January. Djokovic. Qatar is the second tournament Djokovic has pulled out in as many days due to …
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open, Murray to play Harrison or Mayer in Brisbane
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open as Australian Open fears mount
Djokovic withdraws from Aus Open warm-up tournament in Qatar
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!