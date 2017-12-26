 Terry tha Rapman: Okpolor Eye feat. DJ Spinall, Oritsefemi & Pherowshuz [Music] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terry tha Rapman: Okpolor Eye feat. DJ Spinall, Oritsefemi & Pherowshuz [Music]

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Terry tha rapman strikes again with a new joint and this one is tagged, “Okpoloe Eye”. This new tune is a big one, a star studded collaboration which features heavyweights, DJ Spinall, Oritsefemi and Pherowshuz. This song is one that will bring back memeories since it is reminiscent of the classic 2009 single ‘Sample’ which […]

Terry tha Rapman: Okpolor Eye feat. DJ Spinall, Oritsefemi & Pherowshuz [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.