TETFund concludes sensitisation exercise for 187 institutions

Total of 187 Federal and State tertiary educational institutions in the six geo-political zones of the country have benefitted from the Sensitization and Awareness Exercise carried out by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the exercise, which was lauded by the beneficiary institutions, could not take place in 11 institutions due to the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) during the period and other circumstances.

However, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Abdullahi Bichi Baffa has given assurance that the exercise will be conducted in the affected institutions.

During the course of the exercise, Baffa led teams to three of the six geo-political zones in order to get rid of encumbrances encountered in accessing intervention allocations. He noted that some of the encumbrances are as a result of lack of adequate information and unnecessary ambiguities created by some Desk Officers and staff of beneficiary institutions.

During the sensitization workshop, teams drawn from the relevant departments made presentations showing the guidelines for the various interventions and the need for full compliance.

It was observed during the interactive sessions that many of the staff of the institution had little knowledge of the intervention opportunities available to them, especially with regards to the Academic Staff Training and Development, Conference Attendance and the Institutional Based Research Intervention Lines.

Institutions yet to benefit from the exercise include Federal University of Technology, Akure, University of Lagos, University of Benin, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, University of Port Harcourt and Federal University, Lokoja.

Others are Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu Igbo, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Tai Solarin College of Education, Ijebu Ode and Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode.

