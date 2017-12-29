The Burial Of The Family (Couple & Their 3 Children) Who Were Poisoned In Imo State – Photos

It is with sadness that I bring this news to the awareness of others who are complacent on what is going on or what can go on in this world. Man’s inhumanity to another man is real, very real and worst part of it and the bitter truth is, the only person that can get access to us is those that know us especially friends and family.

Please and please and please, never underestimate the abilities of these ones. These photos are from the burial ceremony of a couple and their family from Imo State, the Eastern part of Nigeria, and his brother is the one alleged to have poisoned the couple and his family.

If you think your brother or friend cannot do this to you, you need to rethink because even the bible said “heart of man is desperately wicked”. Is not my quote, is the bibles’.

