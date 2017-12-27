 The country that brought its elephants back from the brink – BBC News | Nigeria Today
The country that brought its elephants back from the brink – BBC News

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa


The country that brought its elephants back from the brink
Prince Harry is the new president of a conservation group called African Parks, which takes over national parks and gives rangers military-style training to take on poachers and protect wildlife. The BBC visited one of the parks it manages, at Zakouma
