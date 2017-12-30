The “Gone Forever” Soundtrack For “Wives On Strike: The Revolution” Will Break Your Heart

Or not.

To mark the release of her movie Wives on Strike: The Revolution in cinemas, Omoni Oboli released the official soundtrack for the movie.

Titled Gone Forever, the track was performed by singer and Guardian Life cover star Chidinma.

Gone Forever, which also has a video, was written and directed by Omoni Oboli herself and produced by James Adeyinka Adebunmi.

Wives on Strike: The Revolution sees women fight against domestic violence after one of them was beaten to death by her husband, leading to a strike by the women against their husbands, forcing their hands to stand up for what is right.

The movie features super talented actors such as Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Julius Agwu, Chioma Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Chigul, Simply Saka, Odunlade Adekola, Sola Sobowale, Elvina Ibru, and others.

You can watch the official video for the soundtrack HERE.

