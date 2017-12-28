 The Thread: This is why Nigerian men are intimidated by financially independent women | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: This is why Nigerian men are intimidated by financially independent women

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Patriarchy is still a thing in Nigeria, it will probably take a lot to dismantle the misguided mentalities that come with it- like the dynamics of women earning more than men in a relationship. The general viewpoint is that men are meant to “take care” of or “provide” for women, so whenever there’s a shift, men are usually left befuddled as to what next to do, like the young man who tweeted this:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“It was boring”  is really just a cover for “I’m at a loss for what to do” or  “this means my presence in your life serves no true purpose”. Thankfully, another man has pointed out the error of thinking in pre-colonial times.

See below:

 

Reactions:

Preach!

Read » The Thread: This is why Nigerian men are intimidated by financially independent women on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.