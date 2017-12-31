The value of education



Sir: There is a mistaken belief about the value of education globally, especially in third world countries. Many people think that the possession of degrees from first-rate universities is enough to give you success? I totally disagree. Education is necessary for people to train their minds and interact well and solve life problems, but it is not the only route to success in life.

Education for me is relative. Whatever you do and do well is education. This for me implies that mechanics are educated, sports men, barbers and so many professions in life, which does not call for people to be in a formal institution of learning.

I have seen people with first class degrees end up as failure because they lacked the grit and excellent character to succeed unmindful of their degree. I have equally seen people who did not attend school as high achievers in their various fields of life. So long as a man can tap into the wealth of ideas and knowledge of others that person is educated.

This article is not to deride those with formal education or others, who have the desire to pursue one but to say that formal education is not the be-all and end-all of life.

Government should de-emphasise the importance of paper qualification to that of mind training for better things as a developmental strategy while encouraging people to go to school and be literate. That said, people should also be encouraged to do what they love best, this will bring out the best in them at all times.

Unfortunately, in Africa, there is the belief that completion of university education will bring instant wealth through white-collar jobs. Little wonder, therefore, that people sometimes get easily disillusioned with life because of this stereotype.Go to school, if you feel the need to and not because you are forced to as a means to an end.

See it as a means to develop some innate character for the development of self and society and not as a means to get a blue chip job. This advice is imperative so as to help your mind-set if your hopes are not met immediately.

Simon Abah wrote from Abuja









