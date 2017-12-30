The year that was for the Western Cape’s politicians – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
The year that was for the Western Cape's politicians
Independent Online
Cape Town – A month in politics can feel like an entire year given the speed at which things progress after a scandal erupts. And this year had no shortage of whirlwinds – from tweets about colonialism to birthday cake sagas, Western Cape politicians …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!