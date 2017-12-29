This is not politics, I love Fayose but Buhari is God sent – Ekiti Monarch

Oba Samuel Aderiye, the Olode of Ode Ekiti says he love and appreciate the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose but described President Muhammadu Buhari as simply God sent.

The monarch stated this during a meeting of Ode-in-council while reacting to the extension of service of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, who is a native of Ode Ekiti.

The monarch said the people of Ode Ekiti appreciate Buhari and will always pray for his success. The Monarch also appreciated Governor Ayodele Fayose for his numerous landmark in the development of Ekiti State.

“I wish to formally appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for his magnanimity for the extension of tenure of our son, General Abayomi Olonisakin, as the Chief of Defence Staff.

“Buhari is God-sent and wants a better Nigeria. Buhari recognises hard work and dedication to service that’s why he has extended his (Olonisakin) service.

“With this singular action, Ode Ekiti people are very much grateful to Mr. President and we wish him and his government every success..

“This is not about politics, I belong to every government and everybody. We commend the governor in whose time the appointment and extension were made. We commend him for his efforts to transforming Ekiti.

“Again we want to also seize this opportunity to congratulate Mr. President on his new age. Hence we wish him a happy birthday and more years with good health.

“At this juncture, we also wish to congratulate our amiable and dynamic son on his well deserved extension of his tenure.

“We also pray God will grant him all the wisdom and knowledge to carry out the task of Defence of his father land – Nigeria which Ekiti is noted for.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

