 This is not the end, Abidal warns Barca – gulfnews.com | Nigeria Today
This is not the end, Abidal warns Barca – gulfnews.com

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports


This is not the end, Abidal warns Barca
Dubai: Eric Abidal has warned Barcelona not to get complacent following their convincing Clasico 3-0 win over La Liga rivals Real Madrid. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored as unbeaten Barca opened a 14-point lead over the champions, who
