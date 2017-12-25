This is not the end, Abidal warns Barca – gulfnews.com
This is not the end, Abidal warns Barca
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Eric Abidal has warned Barcelona not to get complacent following their convincing Clasico 3-0 win over La Liga rivals Real Madrid. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored as unbeaten Barca opened a 14-point lead over the champions, who …
