Thousands Of Fans Locked Out Of Davido’s 30 Billion Concert As Hall Was Over Crowded – Video

Davido’s 30 Billion Concert was so successful that the Eko Hotels And Suites Hall got overcrowded and thousands of fans were even locked out of the arena. Tickets was sold out and some fans blamed Davido for using Eko Hotel instead of the stadium

Davido himself even tweeted that “he made a mistake, he should have gotten a bigger hall for his concert” after seeing the huge crowd that was locked out of the arena.

It was also an arena that brought together most of the top artists in Nigeria, even those that were still beefing each other and since the beef between David and Wizkid is over any thing that concerns them is always on the headlines and both of them performed on stage yesterday.

The world and renowned Mo’Hits crew which comprises of Don Jazzy, The Entertainer; D’Banj, Vocal Powerhouse; Wande Coal as well as Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince had gone on a very painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.

They were everyone’s favourite pop group and this is the first time the Mo’Hits is reuniting since their split five years ago. According to Davido, it took him two whole months of effort to bring this moment into fruition and believe me, it is all worth it.

Video below…