Three Passengers Accuse Tap Air Portugal Of Racism, Physical Assault – Peace FM Online



Peace FM Online Three Passengers Accuse Tap Air Portugal Of Racism, Physical Assault

Peace FM Online

Some officials of Tap Portugal Airline at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, December 23, 2017 allegedly manhandled three young ladies who were scheduled to join the company's flight from Accra to Sao Tome and Principe for a Christmas …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest