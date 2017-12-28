 Three Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Mine Blast – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Mine Blast – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Three Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Mine Blast
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Three soldiers were killed in central Mali on Thursday by a mine blast as they hunted for suspected jihadist fighters, the army announced in a statement. “In their pursuit of the terrorists, the FAMa (Malian armed forces) were victims of a mine
Landmine explosion kills 3 soldiers in MaliAnadolu Agency

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.