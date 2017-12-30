Tight security means no leaked papers – Herald live
Herald live
Tight security means no leaked papers
Tight security measures and system improvements have paid off for the Department of Basic Education‚ with not a single matric question paper leaked this year for the first time in years. Despite minor incidences of individual irregularities involving …
