Tinubu’s First Daughter Becomes A Mom Through A Surrogate (Photo)

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Shade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has welcomed her first baby, a boy, through surrogacy. PM News investigation revealed that the baby was born on 25 December, 2017 through surrogacy to the Tinubu-Ojo family, who have been expecting a baby several years after marriage. […]

