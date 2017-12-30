Tinubu’s First Daughter Becomes A Mom Through A Surrogate (Photo)

Shade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has welcomed her first baby, a boy, through surrogacy. PM News investigation revealed that the baby was born on 25 December, 2017 through surrogacy to the Tinubu-Ojo family, who have been expecting a baby several years after marriage. […]

The post Tinubu's First Daughter Becomes A Mom Through A Surrogate (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

