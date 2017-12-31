Tiwa Savage blasts FAAN, insists her luggage was stolen

Singer, Tiwa Savage has blasted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, over itss statement debunking allegations of theft she made as baseless and untrue. Tiwa had alleged that she was robbed of her luggage in a private jet conveying her and Wizkid from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. She said the incident happened while the […]

Tiwa Savage blasts FAAN, insists her luggage was stolen

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

