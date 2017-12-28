Tiwa Savage lied, she was not robbed on the Plane- FAAN

Recalling that Nigerian artist, Tiwa Savage shared how her luggaged were tampered with while on the plane to Calabar, read here Tiwa Savage cries out after getting robbed on Plane . The Federal airports authority of Nigeria, FAAN debunked the claim.

They called it ‘False and Baseless’. They said there is always maximum security at the the airport and wonder how the robbry could have happened.

They gave details of the plane as Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00. They confirmed that investigation is still going on.

A spokesperson for FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu said : “The purported victims in the said cases also did not make themselves available for questioning, in the quest to unravel the case.

