 Tiwa Savage Reveals She Bought Her First House in 2017: ‘I Paid Cash!’ – Olisa Blogazine | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Reveals She Bought Her First House in 2017: ‘I Paid Cash!’ – Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Olisa Blogazine

Tiwa Savage Reveals She Bought Her First House in 2017: 'I Paid Cash!'
Olisa Blogazine
Moments ago, the Eminado singer took to her Instagram to reveal that she finally bought her motherhouse in 2017, and she also shared a sneak peek of the new home, adding that she paid cash for it. “2017 I bought my First house,” she began in the
Tiwa Savage buys her first house (photos)Gistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.