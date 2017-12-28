 Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Ycee, Mr Eazi Party with DJ Cuppy at “Cactus on the Roof” | Nigeria Today
Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Ycee, Mr Eazi Party with DJ Cuppy at “Cactus on the Roof”

Artist and entrepreneur Cuppy brought her summer Afrobeats party “Cactus on the Roof” to Lagos and it was a fun filled night! The highly talked about day party held on Sunday at the Maison Fahrenheit rooftop, Victoria island Lagos with a lush atmosphere and some of the coolest people partying till dawn. Celebrities like Ycee, […]

