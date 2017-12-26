 Today’s Noisemakers: Anthonia Orji, Bashir Ahmad, Joe Abah, others | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Anthonia Orji, Bashir Ahmad, Joe Abah, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Reno Omokri

That ‘problem’ should have been resolved long ago. It is not a joke at all if that is what President Buhari calls it.

2. Bashir Ahmad

It’s all promises, promises, then tomorrow again…promises.

When will they understand that popular saying? “Action speaks louder…”

3. Ahuoiza

Believe. Just believe.

4. Ojuade Bolawaye

Yoruba people should relate to this. It is omo wa (Our child), not just your own. Unless you want to kill the said child.

5. Anthonia Orji

You can say it again and again.

6. Omojuwa

So true!

7. Joe Abah

That’s the idea. Spread the love. Save a live or possibly, lives. It’s Boxing Day!

