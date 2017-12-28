Today’s Noisemakers: George Weah, Elnathan John, Goodluck Jonathan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. A few reactions Davido’s 30 Billion Concert:

After attending Adekunle Gold's show, there really was no reason to go and do Davido's — Wilfred Okiche (@drwill20) December 28, 2017

Good morning. If you didn’t attend Simi, BrymO, Adekunle Gold, Bez’s concert you have no right to generalize and say Nigerian artists can’t perform live. You chose to go to ‘DJ Track one” shows. — Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) December 28, 2017

I saw #30billionconcert trending, no idea what it is, checked the feed, have fallen into #BlackTwitter.

I have NO IDEA what most of the these tweets say but apparently people are disappointed in the show and someone named WIZKID or WIZZY only lasts 60 secs.

Twitter trends SUCK — Ann (@SprayCanAnn) December 28, 2017

Respect for Davido upgraded… Made peace with Dele Momodu and Wizkid, then went ahead to give us a re-united MoHits #30BillionConcert — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 28, 2017

Davido & Imade: This moment deserves all the RTs on Twitter. #30BillionConcert pic.twitter.com/xkcrb44WgH — MediaPanache Nigeria (@MediaPanacheng) December 28, 2017

Davido (25) sold out his #30BillionConcert at Eko Hotel with over 7,000 fans. Davido within 2 months reunited Nigeria's legendary music group Mo hits. Davido during his #30BillionConcert gave Wizkid the first public hug after a long time beef.@iam_Davido preaches LOVE n PEACE pic.twitter.com/TRECCjb9fD — Iyá Làjé Of Lagos (@newscantell) December 28, 2017

2. Goodluck Jonathan

President Buhari’s only son, Yusuf Buhari, was involved in an accident where he sustained severe head injuries and has now being flown to Germany for further treatment.

I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news. My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) December 27, 2017

3. Elnathan John

It is just a recycled set of individuals and they still want to continue…

1966-2017 Karma is not a bitch.

Karma is a scam. pic.twitter.com/Qc7m7Quupr — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) December 28, 2017

4. Karo

Well…

Prof Wole Soyinka gave regular press conferences about 'state of the Nation' in GEJ's era. Today, he's almost completely Mute. His admirers claim he's now too old for all that (not that he has health challenges). One would think GEJ's era was like 20yrs ago. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) December 27, 2017

A clap back to the above tweet but, it is the basic truth.

You’re calling on an 83-year old man to give regular press conferences. Soyinka was younger than you when he played an active role in Nigeria’s independence. What’s wrong with you? Can’t you give your own press conference? Later you’ll start making noise about youth. Olodo https://t.co/KJTKZq4FGk — Karo (@KaroOrovboni) December 28, 2017

5. George Weah

On winning the Liberian Presidential run-off election, the former football star “embraces the immense task before him”.

My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 28, 2017

