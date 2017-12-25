Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Aisha Yesufu, Wizkid and Davido after #WizkidTheConcert, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. On #WizkidTheConcert

Davido and Wizkid might just have ended the fans war that pops up every other day.

In case you missed it, Wizkid joined Davido on stage to sing the latter’s “Fia” at the former’s concert on December 24 at Eko Hotel.

To all those when been de take Serious Panadol for this issue How Market? @wizkidayo & @iam_Davido Together

One Africa , Space De for Everybody. in fact too much space de . pic.twitter.com/ErCCCI6Leg — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 25, 2017

Thank u to all my brothers for blessing that stage with me yesterday! We're all winners — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 25, 2017

2 KINGS ONE KINGDOM ! Congrats @wizkidayo LOVE U BRO ! See y’all on the 27TH !! 30BG pic.twitter.com/8VePcrQ8gw — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 25, 2017

2. NNPC

Still on the matter.

Meanwhile, which one is “war room”?

BACK TO THE 'WAR ROOM': Shortly after his unscheduled visit to the black market spots in Abuja, GMD @NNPCgroup @DrMKBaru returns to the #NNPC Towers to coordinate and monitor interventions towards addressing the current fuel situation in the country… pic.twitter.com/kwEN9JCawC — NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) December 25, 2017

3. Shaykh Nasser

At least listen to this one.

If you understand religion, go and study it.

If you’re gonna send me a death threat for visiting a church, I kindly ask that you have a radical friend edit it before sending. A death threat really loses its oomph when I have to correct spelling and grammar. Stop being so lazy. Also, there is this wall that’s nearby… — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) December 25, 2017

4. Papi

Awwww.

Christmas the only time I envy you guys with loads of siblings and big families — Plantain Papi (@J2ocean_) December 25, 2017

5. Sarah Abdallah

There’s always the flip side of the coin.

Denounce stereotypes!

Merry Christmas from Syria’s Aleppo, free of ISIS and Al-Qaeda jihadists. A beautiful sight that won’t be seen on mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/6s5Wlt8LSm — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 25, 2017

6. Pius Adesanmi

Sentiments only compound the problem.

How hard is expressing disaffection with an incompetent President that you must bungle it? Oga Ohanaeze says fuel scarcity targets the Igbo. Many Christian fundamentalists are saying it targets Christians cos it has never happened during Muslim festivities. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) December 25, 2017

7. Deji Adeyanju

Osheyyy, Father Christmas!

I have had over 40 visitors today. People don chop meat tire. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) December 25, 2017

8. Aisha Yesufu

Information – that is the word.

Many who didnt stand for anything would be saying @BBOG_Nigeria only stood for #ChibokGirls https://t.co/RuWYWoo3AA — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) December 25, 2017

9. Bamikole Omishore

Nice idea. However…. sponsors?

So my life flashed in front of me this year and got me thinking. I have to live a little more in 2018. Boys trip, boat cruise with family, World Cup, Get away with strangers and hopefully a trip to Jerusalem. Now time to find sponsors. — Bamikole Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) December 25, 2017

10. Femi

From ‘next week’ to ’24 hours’ to ‘soon’ and now ’72 hours’. Sigh!

major marketers are now loading PMS. everything should be back to normal in Lagos in the next 72hrs. — Vladimir JB Femi-Ema (@femiTRIP) December 25, 2017

