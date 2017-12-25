 Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Aisha Yesufu, Wizkid and Davido after #WizkidTheConcert, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Aisha Yesufu, Wizkid and Davido after #WizkidTheConcert, others

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. On #WizkidTheConcert

Davido and Wizkid might just have ended the fans war that pops up every other day.

In case you missed it, Wizkid joined Davido on stage to sing the latter’s “Fia” at the former’s concert on December 24 at Eko Hotel.

2. NNPC

Still on the matter.

Meanwhile, which one is “war room”?

3. Shaykh Nasser

At least listen to this one.

If you understand religion, go and study it.

4. Papi

Awwww.

5. Sarah Abdallah

There’s always the flip side of the coin.

Denounce stereotypes!

6. Pius Adesanmi

Sentiments only compound the problem.

7. Deji Adeyanju

Osheyyy, Father Christmas!

8. Aisha Yesufu

Information – that is the word.

9. Bamikole Omishore

Nice idea. However…. sponsors?

10. Femi

From ‘next week’ to ’24 hours’ to ‘soon’ and now ’72 hours’. Sigh!

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Aisha Yesufu, Wizkid and Davido after #WizkidTheConcert, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.