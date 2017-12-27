 Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Femi Fani Kayode

US President Donald Trump has got one active supporter from Nigeria.

2. Acathy Photo

Does this still apply though?

I think Nigerians are better readers these days.

3. Ono Bello

Well… you put it up, therefore, you have a ‘hidden agenda’.

Who did this? No respect for former First Lady #PatienceJonathan? 🚶🏾#OnoBello

A post shared by Ono Bello (@onobello) on

4. Adekunle Gold

If you missed Adekunle’s ‘One Night Stand’ which held December 26 (Boxing Day), you sure missed something.

5. ICRC

Awwwww…

6. Senator Shehu Sani

Well…

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.