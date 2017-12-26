 Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade – The Japan Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade – The Japan Times

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade
The Japan Times
Stocks fell back Tuesday, with activities remaining thin amid a dearth of major market-moving news. The Nikkei 225 average fell 46.49 points, or 0.20 percent, to end at 22,892.69, down for the first time in three trading days. On Monday, the key market
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-takingThe Peninsula Qatar
Tokyo stocks close lower as investors opt for profitsXinhua
Tokyo stocks edge up at the closeBrinkwire (press release)
Gentry Business Leader
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.