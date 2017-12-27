Tonto Dikeh’s Ex Husband celebrates birthday

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill celebrates his birthday today. His marriage to Tonto Dikeh did not last a year as they broke up earlier this year after many accusations from his Ex-Wife. He posted his pictures on his instagram page with the caption :

I am what I am. That’s a great thing to be. If I say to myself, Happy Birthday to someone awesome, talented, beautiful, and funny! Yes that’s me. After living another year, I’m thankful to God that he has blessed me so much- and that I’m a real blessing to others. Happy birthday to me.. .

