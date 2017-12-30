 TOO BAD! New Born Baby Found Abandoned Inside A Carton In Kaduna (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TOO BAD! New Born Baby Found Abandoned Inside A Carton In Kaduna (Photo)

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A newborn baby was recently found abandoned inside a carton in Kaduna state. According to Usman Aum who share the photo on Facebook, the baby was found in an uncompleted building at Kawo area of the state on Boxing Day. He wrote: We just found this small or newly born baby inside uncomplicated house at […]

The post TOO BAD! New Born Baby Found Abandoned Inside A Carton In Kaduna (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.