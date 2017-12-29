 Tope Alabi opens her Mansion in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Tope Alabi opens her Mansion in Lagos

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi is rounding up this year with one of her 2017 resolution with a mansion. The new building is located in Lagos State.

Tope Alabi and Husband dedicated the building to God.

“It is only God that can do this,” they said.

