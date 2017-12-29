Tope Alabi opens her Mansion in Lagos

Popular Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi is rounding up this year with one of her 2017 resolution with a mansion. The new building is located in Lagos State.

Tope Alabi and Husband dedicated the building to God.

“It is only God that can do this,” they said.

