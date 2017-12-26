 Tottenham’s Kane beats Shearer record for most goals in a year | Nigeria Today
Tottenham’s Kane beats Shearer record for most goals in a year

Harry Kane scored a Premier League record 37th goal in 2017 on Tuesday in Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Southampton at Wembley Stadium. The England forward thus toppled a 22-year-old record held by former England striker Alan Shearer. The 24-year-old Kane headed in Christian Eriksen’s free kick in the 22nd minute to overtake Shearer’s 36 goals in 1995 with Blackburn Rovers.

