trade.io To List on Along With 100,000 Trade Token Giveaway

Friday 29 December, 2017, Zug, Switzerland – trade.io is extremely proud to announce that it has received approval to list on one of the largest global digital asset exchanges, OKEx, based in Belize with its main operation hub located in Hong Kong. OKEx is an international company specializing in blockchain technology and digital asset development and applications. OKEx.com, its flagship platform, is often ranked as the Top 3 (overall) in daily trading volume. To celebrate this partnership, trade.io will airdrop 100,000 TIO Trade Tokens via OKEx to some lucky OKEx customers.

Of the development, trade.io CEO, Jim Preissler commented, “We’ve had an amazing ICO to-date, raising over $20 million, and we are obligated to all those that have participated to continue to offer value adds. We identified OKEx as an industry leader and feel our community would benefit from this relationship.”

The Trade Token will be listed as TIO and official trading pairs will be:

TIO / BTC

TIO / ETH

TIO / USDT

Trading will officially commence on January 8th, 2018 and details of the air drop will be released prior to the Trade Token launch. trade.io is currently nearing completion of its token generation event and has received contributions from over 10,000 participants.

Find out more by visiting trade.io/okex

About trade.io

trade.io democratizes the financial markets and saves money for investors and companies through reducing and eliminating fees and inefficiencies by utilizing its innovative Blockchain trading platform. Disrupting a whole ecosystem of banks, advisors, markets, and record keepers which are extracting fees and can be disintermediated and commoditised by more efficient peer-to-peer Blockchain platforms. The trade.io exchange not only supports trading of assets, but supports a more efficient listing of assets in the crypto economy under the indelible and trusted history that Blockchain provides. The company couples these operational assets with investment banking experience, senior advisory expertise, as well as operating their system in a regulated and compliant environment.

About OKEx

OKEx is a leading digital asset trading platform, offering token and derivative trading to users globally. They currently offer more than 100 token trading pairs and 5 futures pairs. OKEx’s industry leading BTC futures trade has nearly $1.5B of volume a day and is widely regarded as the gold standard for the industry. OKEx have served millions of customers in over 100 countries.

The post trade.io To List on Along With 100,000 Trade Token Giveaway appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

