Traders, shoppers storm Dubai Shopping Festival – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Traders, shoppers storm Dubai Shopping Festival
The Nation Newspaper
Over the next one month, the 23rd edition of the Dubai shopping festival will deliver the best shopping offers, biggest prizes, as well as a once-in–a-life time experience across a jam-packed season. TONIA 'DIYAN, who is in Dubai for the festival …
Visa brings cardholders irresistible deals at Dubai Shopping Festival
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!