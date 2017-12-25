Transcorp, Dangote Cement, Aiico top weekly trade volumes – The Punch
Transcorp, Dangote Cement, Aiico top weekly trade volumes
The Punch
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and Aiico Insurance Plc emerged as the top three equities for the past week (volume-wise) after accounting for 1.335 billion shares worth N125.907bn in 888 deals. They contributed 59.52 per …
