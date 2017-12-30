Troost-Ekong, Ajayi Beat Bailly, Mane In CAF 2017 Best XI Poll – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Troost-Ekong, Ajayi Beat Bailly, Mane In CAF 2017 Best XI Poll
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerian duo William Troost-Ekong of Bursaspor and Al-Ahly's Junior Ajayi have both been included in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year that is ongoing. Troost-Ekong and Ajayi's inclusion was confirmed in a poll published …
Super Eagles Duo Listed In 2017 CAF Team Of The Year
Troost-Ekong, Ajayi beat Bailly & Mane to 2017 CAF XI spots
Troost-Ekong Favourite For CAF “Defender of The Year”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!