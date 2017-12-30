 Troost-Ekong, Ajayi Beat Bailly, Mane In CAF 2017 Best XI Poll – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Troost-Ekong, Ajayi Beat Bailly, Mane In CAF 2017 Best XI Poll – Complete Sports Nigeria

Troost-Ekong, Ajayi Beat Bailly, Mane In CAF 2017 Best XI Poll
Nigerian duo William Troost-Ekong of Bursaspor and Al-Ahly's Junior Ajayi have both been included in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year that is ongoing. Troost-Ekong and Ajayi's inclusion was confirmed in a poll published
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

